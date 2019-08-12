WHAT WE KNOW: The Village of Hampton has been running a deficit with its water/sewer rates for several months. As a result, the village requested the Illinois Rural Water Association to conduct a water rate study.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday’s board meeting, Clark Cameron of IRWA delivered the association’s findings and answered questions. Cameron informed the board that with regard to the village’s water rates, they are currently incurring a $29,835.25 yearly loss in operating costs. A liability to the village is the repayment to its general fund from the public works fund for the recent painting of the village water tower. That reimbursement has a remaining $55,000 per year over the next three years. The IRWA is recommending a 50-cent rate increase each year over the next three years to replenish the public works fund and establish a reserve for future issues or projects. The board will take the IRWA’s recommendations under consideration for action in the near future.
Cameron further indicated that except for the recent infiltration because of the recent flooding the sewer rates are in good shape. The village hopes to recoup some funding through FEMA for those costs.
Also at Monday’s meeting, new full-time police officer Jena LaGrange was sworn in by Village Clerk Michelle Reyes, and Police Chief Dave Perley promoted Officer Adam Costas to the rank of sergeant.
Another concern to the village has been increased water/sewer bills from East Moline, again because of the extended period of flooding the area experienced. President Rich Vershaw said he met with East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman and the two worked out an agreement to spread payments over the next few months. As a result, the board approved a motion to extend the payments until December in order to avoid having to pay a penalty.
The board also approved changes to the compensatory time provisions in the Employee policy and changes to the police department schedule.
WHAT’S NEXT: The village’s annual Hampton Days take place Friday and Saturday and will include among other events a pancake breakfast put on by the fire department from 7 to 11 a.m. after which the department will sell walking tacos. A new feature this year is the screening of the movie “E.T.” at 9 p.m. Friday.