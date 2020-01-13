Grassleys highlight opening day of Iowa Legislature

“Yes, Iowa is in a great place financially, economically, educationally, and by many other metrics, but our work is not done. I guarantee you there is more freedom to be found for our constituents if we only apply ourselves and look,” Windschitl said. “Iowans deserve a government that works for them, not against them. If we, as the Iowa House of Representatives, hold the principles of freedom and liberty high and use them as the balance and the scales by which we judge the proposals before us, then Iowans will have the state government they need and deserve.”