WHAT WE KNOW: Augustana College's Upper Mississippi Center conducted a tree assessment project in Geneseo.
WHAT'S NEW: The center's Dr. Michael Reisner presented the results of the tree assessment to the city council Tuesday.
Some findings:
- Geneseo has 2,369 city-owned trees representing 73 species in either the rights-of-way, the parks or the cemeteries.
- 46 species are native and 27 are non-native.
- 38.7% of the tree canopy are species from the maple genus.
- Maples make up 95% of the tree species in rights-of-way.
- The 10 most abundant trees are sugar maple, red maple, silver maple, white spruce, Norway maple, green ash, pin oak, Douglas fir, burr oak and eastern red cedar.
- 97% are older trees; 3% are younger saplings.
- There are 126 ash trees with 84% in fair to poor condition unless this summer's clearing may have reduced that number to fewer than 100.
They are recommending no more than 20% of the canopy be comprised of species from any one genus and point out that maples, oaks and pines in Geneseo all exceed that threshold.
Recommendations include enacting a cost-share program with willing landowners to replace right-of-way trees in such a way as to increase diversity of species.
The good news is that Geneseo has 30% forest cover, and trees are healthy for the most part. Reisner said there is 75% no visible canopy die-off, or less than 10%. "Measuring the health of trees, they're actually really good," he said.
The council approved spending $3,500 this coming school year with Augustana College students for a further tree project to identify best practices for a cost-share program to enhance the urban forest as well as a business social media project and a stormwater project.
