Geneseo to pay $39K to switch its fiscal year

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's fiscal year has always started July 1, but aldermen have talked this year about switching it to the calendar year.

WHAT'S NEW: With approval of the consent agenda, the council on Tuesday moved the start of the city's fiscal year to Jan. 1. The change will align the fiscal year with property tax payments, motor fuel budgeting, tax increment finance district budgeting, health insurance rate changes and IMRF rate changes and will mean less estimating during the budget process. The downside is one additional audit in the changeover year for $39,000.

WHAT'S NEXT: Also as part of the consent agenda, aldermen passed an ordinance forbidding anyone from plowing snow into any street, alley or right-of-way at any time. The previous ordinance only stated people couldn't plow snow into streets which have been plowed. The change was needed because the extra snow was adversely affecting drainage and stormwater. The change also adds a penalty of $25 to $750 at the police officer's discretion, which is the same fine as for the corresponding part of the code.

Following a presentation by Randy Jones of ViaSat, the council voted 7-0 to approve a 10-foot satellite dish in a commercial-zoned parking lot at 117 N. Russell Street, zoned historic. The planning commission had earlier unanimously recommended passage of the request. The firm is in the preplanning stages for the 2021 launch of ViaSat 3, which will offer high-speed Internet service to dish customers.

