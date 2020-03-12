Geneseo's STEP program helps students with disabilities

WHAT WE KNOW: The transition to employment and community participation can be difficult for students with disabilities.
WHAT'S NEW: Two teachers gave a presentation to the Geneseo school board Thursday on the district's STEP program, or Secondary Transitional Experience Program, a work experience program with in-school and on-site options. The goal of the program is to give students competitive, employer-paid employment. Over 50 employers have participated in the program in recent years.
Teacher Tara Laingen told the board that the co-op student is learning how to be a good employee and a good colleague, too. She said they take the students' complaints about their jobs and try to turn those into learning experiences. "We really try to tell these kids that what they're doing is important," she said, noting one student who recently got a promotion and a raise and a bonus to boot. "Her boss said he couldn't run the kitchen without her."
Teacher LaJean Breedlove said statistics from the program show "work predicts work."
"The number and variety of work experiences definitely has an impact on your work life later," she said.
Two students also spoke on their satisfaction with the co-op program. Board president Barry Snodgrass noted he was president of the co-op program in 1972 and 1973. "It was a good thing back then, and I think it's an even greater thing now," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board held a first reading of fees for the 2020-21 school year. Rates for the district's SAFE program for before- and after-school will rise by 25 cents across the board. The district is anticipating a 10-cent increase in lunch prices, but it could be more if the federal government raises the price of free- and reduced-price lunches. No changes are recommended for student registration or miscellaneous fees. Hiring wages are being raised to the new minimum wage required as of January 1, 2021, but they will be in effect in Geneseo as of July 1, 2020.