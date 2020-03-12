Geneseo's STEP program helps students with disabilities

WHAT WE KNOW: The transition to employment and community participation can be difficult for students with disabilities.

WHAT'S NEW: Two teachers gave a presentation to the Geneseo school board Thursday on the district's STEP program, or Secondary Transitional Experience Program, a work experience program with in-school and on-site options. The goal of the program is to give students competitive, employer-paid employment. Over 50 employers have participated in the program in recent years.

Teacher Tara Laingen told the board that the co-op student is learning how to be a good employee and a good colleague, too. She said they take the students' complaints about their jobs and try to turn those into learning experiences. "We really try to tell these kids that what they're doing is important," she said, noting one student who recently got a promotion and a raise and a bonus to boot. "Her boss said he couldn't run the kitchen without her."

Teacher LaJean Breedlove said statistics from the program show "work predicts work."

"The number and variety of work experiences definitely has an impact on your work life later," she said.