Geneseo reviews electric rate hike

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted 8-0 to table an increase in electric rates pending analysis of the city's capital projects plan. A proposal put forth by Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations, calls for a $15 increase in the monthly basic service rate and a 5% increase in kilowatt usage. The kilowatt rate would go from 11 cents to 12.3 cents. At the end of 2019, the electric department had $710,000 in cash. Rowold said the department is looking to build to $2 million in reserves; city administrator Jo Hollenkamp said $2 million was "the bare minimum for an electric department to have. We could wipe that out in an ice storm." Rowold said the transmission lines to Colona erected in 1970 have poles that are starting to rot at the top and each pole costs $8,000. He said among publicly owned small utilities, Geneseo is now in the lower third in terms of rates and after his proposed increases, the city would be in the middle.