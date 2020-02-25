Geneseo reviews electric rate hike

WHAT WE KNOW: Electric rates in Geneseo haven't increased in at least 10 years.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted 8-0 to table an increase in electric rates pending analysis of the city's capital projects plan. A proposal put forth by Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations, calls for a $15 increase in the monthly basic service rate and a 5% increase in kilowatt usage. The kilowatt rate would go from 11 cents to 12.3 cents. At the end of 2019, the electric department had $710,000 in cash. Rowold said the department is looking to build to $2 million in reserves; city administrator Jo Hollenkamp said $2 million was "the bare minimum for an electric department to have. We could wipe that out in an ice storm." Rowold said the transmission lines to Colona erected in 1970 have poles that are starting to rot at the top and each pole costs $8,000. He said among publicly owned small utilities, Geneseo is now in the lower third in terms of rates and after his proposed increases, the city would be in the middle.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 7-1 to recommend to council to approve the preliminary planned unit development application from Bear Development for 40 townhomes to the west of Woodridge supportive Living Center. Ald. Craig Arnold, 1st Ward, voted no. Discussion was held of stormwater run-off. One project to help with water in the area would be to take a force main from Cherry Street in Country Manor and hook it into the Prairie View system for a cost of less than $100,000. The townhouses will consist of 20 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units, each with an attached garage. The company will build a retention pond that will accommodate some of the water from the nearby middle school.
Aldermen also voted 6-2 to recommend to council to have the city attorney proceed with procedures to close Spring Street to accommodate a railroad depot in light of high-speed rail service coming to the area. Total cost of the depot, parking lot and platform would be $2 million, but the city would only be responsible for 20 percent and closure of Spring Street would further bring the cost down to $174,000, according to Hollenkamp. Alds. Doug Crow, 4th Ward, and Robert Wachtel, 2nd Ward, voted no.