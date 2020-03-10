Geneseo honors two for help saving man caught in garbage truck

WHAT WE KNOW: Two Geneseo residents helped save the life of a man caught in a garbage truck on March 3.

WHAT'S NEW: On Tuesday, homeowner Loretta Lynn Pierce and police officer Andrew Hergert were honored for their assistance in providing a tourniquet to a man caught in a garbage truck. According to assistant chief Gene Karzin, the pair were part of a team that worked together to make sure the individual had the best care and saved his life. Firefighters Dan Palmer and Dusty Olson were also mentioned for their assistance.

Karzin also gave the police department's annual report for 2019, noting that Geneseo has "as much radio traffic for the most part as Kewanee."

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen again tabled the potential annexation of 34 acres next to the industrial park pending more information becoming available. The city is trying to add to the industrial park. Instead, they moved to lease the acreage to Ross Dwyer, the farmer who farmed it this past year. The rate will be $200 per acre, and city administrator Jo Hollenkamp was directed to add language to the lease saying the city can buy Dwyer out for the 2021 season if he does, in fact, let the city know by Oct. 15 that he wants to lease it the following year.

During council comments, Ald. Brett Barnhart said it would be important to have restrooms at any new Amtrak train depot. Ald. Sean Johnson said the new depot is in close proximity to the restrooms at city hall, and another aldermen said there are restrooms on the trains.

