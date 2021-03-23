Geneseo expands area to be closed at railroad crossing

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo City Council vacated the south side of the railroad tracks at Spring Street in early 2020 in order to make way for plans for high-speed passenger rail service.
WHAT'S NEW: During a special city council meeting after the committee of the whole Tuesday, aldermen expanded the area to be vacated to include the railroad tracks themselves at Spring Street, having not done so originally. The area in question will accommodate a new train depot and platform. City administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said she'd heard the earliest the passenger trains would come through would be in three years. She said Geneseo was receiving $170,000 for closing the Spring Street Crossing with $150,000 of the money coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce, $7,500 from the Illinois Department of Transportation and $12,500 from Iowa Interstate Railroad. She noted even if the passenger train doesn't come, it is still in the city's best interest for safety to close as many crossings as they can, and she said the usual payment for closing a crossing in Iowa is $7,500.
"Nothing like what we're getting," she said. Geneseo will use the money for barricades, signage and street repair, with the balance set aside for a future train depot. Resident Paul Kane told the council members they should consider improving the Oakwood Avenue or Chicago Street pedestrian crossings if the one at Spring Street will be closed.
WHAT'S NEXT: Also in the special council meeting, aldermen voted 8-0 to approve two $10,000 matching grants for downtown properties whose exteriors will be fixed up. Scott McAvoy owns 127 N. State St. across from Central Bank and is planning a $42,000 facade project. A second project at JW's Shooting Parlor will involve the front, side and rear and cost $39,900. The grants are coming from proceeds of a TIF district.