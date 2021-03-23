Geneseo expands area to be closed at railroad crossing

WHAT'S NEW: During a special city council meeting after the committee of the whole Tuesday, aldermen expanded the area to be vacated to include the railroad tracks themselves at Spring Street, having not done so originally. The area in question will accommodate a new train depot and platform. City administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said she'd heard the earliest the passenger trains would come through would be in three years. She said Geneseo was receiving $170,000 for closing the Spring Street Crossing with $150,000 of the money coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce, $7,500 from the Illinois Department of Transportation and $12,500 from Iowa Interstate Railroad. She noted even if the passenger train doesn't come, it is still in the city's best interest for safety to close as many crossings as they can, and she said the usual payment for closing a crossing in Iowa is $7,500.