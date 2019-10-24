GENESEO — The red dotted lines on the engineers' drawing gave an ominous picture of potential flooding in the event of a 7 inches of rain within 24 hours, a 100-year flood.
It would affect the backs of houses in Country Manor, the subdivision on the city's northeast corner, according to IMEG engineer Greg Ryckaert.
The IMEG drawing depicts where 300 acres of Geneseo — 180 acres west of Chicago Street — drains to a pipe that extends 200 feet under the Hennepin Canal.
The existing culvert is half choked off, and this year's budget includes $100,000 for an estimated project cost of $91,000 to replace the pipe. Ryckaert said he is getting a better cost estimate for the ditch and pipe soon. Final design work is being completed this fall. Easements also need to be obtained.
Geneseo has set its sights on the first phase of a three-phase project. In addition to the canal crossing, a ditch from Chicago Street to the canal will be widened with its banks "flattened" or made more gradual, the ditch made more uniform and trees removed.
The issue with trees is an "eddy effect" of turbulence around the trees that washes out the banks.
"You can see the banks are all eroded off, I mean they're straight down," explained Ryckaert.
On the negative side, public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne said residents like having trees in their backyard. "These trees are the worst," he said. "They're junk."
He said after the improvements there would be room to plant arborvitae.
Phase two involves new storm sewer and upsizing culverts on Chicago Street from north of the library to Ash Drive. Phase three involves a detention area and other improvements in the future Maple Leaf Heights subdivision at an approximate cost of $150,000.
All three phases of the project have an estimated price tag of $1.2 or $1.3 million. Phase one will cost an estimated $400,000 to $450,000. The work will start with the new culvert under the canal with a goal of completion by June 30, 2020.
"You always start at the source of the bottleneck and work backwards," said Ald. Sean Johnson approvingly.
"That one spot would make a huge difference," said Ald. Brett Barnhart.
The council voted last December for a series of sewer rate hikes, the first of which went into effect in July, but they are only for the sewage treatment facility and three lift stations. The money for this stormwater project is coming from the general fund, according to VanDeWoestyne.
After the site visit, Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda said future phases of the stormwater project would need council approval and they are only working on phase one right now.
"It's kind of implied that that's the direction the council wants to go," she added.