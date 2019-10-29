GENESEO – The city council is likely to take up the legalization of marijuana in Illinois in December or January, according to city administrator Jo Hollenkamp.
City attorneys from Ancel Glink gave a power point presentation on the issue of taxing cannabis sales during the Oct. 22 committee of the whole meeting. About 15 residents spoke, a few in favor and the rest against permitting cannabis sales in Geneseo.
Hollenkamp noted municipalities originally had a deadline of January 1 to opt out of cannabis sales or rezone to permit them, but she said that was lifted during the legislature's last veto session.
“Things have changed from 30 days ago,” she said. “It's not like the city is proposing anything. Either we have to opt out or we need to change our zoning guidelines. We held the meeting to inform the public and to gauge the public's reception of the new state guidelines.”
She said there were a few points the attorneys were going to get back to the council on, and aldermen wanted to absorb the information.
“I don't think they're in a position to be able to make a decision yet,” she said.
Hollenkamp said she believed the matter would come back to a committee of the whole rather than be ready for a final vote at a regular council meeting. Due to a full slate of other topics, she didn't think the cannabis issue would return to the committee of the whole in November, and there is no December committee of the whole meeting. That would mean it's likely to come up next at the Jan. 28 committee of the whole.