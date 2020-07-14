Geneseo considers changes to budget

WHAT WE KNOW : The city was under pressure to resolve a budget deficit due to underfunding bonds and COVID-19, and in a special council meeting June 29 aldermen approved a six-month budget for fiscal 2020 assuming a 40 percent decrease in sales taxes. They also approved a $15 hike in the monthly charge for electric rates as well as a five percent increase in the kilowatt usage charge.

WHAT'S NEW: Noting the monthly treasurer's report indicated a $670,867 surplus on all funds comparing the beginning cash balance to the ending balance, alderman Paula Simosky asked city staff to update the report as soon as possible. "This is different right now. It has three months that we've been shut down. It's just not a clear picture for us," she said. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp noted a large sum for Richmond Hill Park improvements should come out of the "surplus." Finance director Jamie Matthews is to redo the report for the committee of the whole meeting July 28. Matthews said there have been a "ton of changes" to the June report, including 50 accruals earlier in the day. Mayor Sean Johnson agreed the additional information would be valuable but said he wanted expectations to be clear to the staff. "I want to make sure we give the staff the proper direction for what we wanted," he said.