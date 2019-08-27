WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo is engaged in a fundraising project for improvements at Richmond Hill Park.
WHAT'S NEW: The committee of the whole on Tuesday recommended the council approve $1,500 in costs for an Aug. 29 fundraiser at the home of Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda and Mike Duda. Costs will come from the city's hotel/motel fund, which takes in approximately $50,000 per year and has built up a reserve. The city has received $17,695 in actual donations for the project as well as pickleball pledges and indications of interest from other entities.
WHAT'S NEXT: It was also recommended for the council to approve the lowest responsible qualified bid to repair the East First Street storm sewer. Engineer Greg Ryckaert said it was originally thought there was a collapse under the railroad tracks, which could have run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. As it was the cost estimate is $50,000 to $60,000.
Aldermen will also recommend the council approve a name change for East 1600 Street next to Sugar Maple Bluff golf course. The issue was brought up in 2017 when the council declined to change the name. The consensus Tuesday was that in spite of two objections from residents, other rural street names had been changed to reflect Geneseo addresses and there would probably be more in the future.
Henry Carius talked about AgFarmacy founded three or four years ago which is now an $8 million a year business in farm fertilizer and chemicals. The firm plans to buy 10 acres from the city at the industrial park and move its headquarters from Sterling to Geneseo. It employs approximately 25 and plans to hire six new employees this year. Locations are also planned in Iowa and by Peoria.
Police Chief Casey Disterhoft introduced new officer Tim Steines, who started his law enforcement career with Rock Island and became patrol lieutenant and has also taught criminal justice at Eastern Iowa Community College.