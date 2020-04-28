Geneseo approves plans for train depot road closing

WHAT WE KNOW: In February, aldermen moved forward with approval of the closure of Spring Street at the railroad tracks to allow for construction of a new $2.2 million train depot for the new Chicago-to-Quad City train service. The city's portion of the cost would be $200,000 and funds already expended would come out of that sum, leaving the city to pay something over $150,000.
WHAT'S NEW: The council on Tuesday voted to recommend to the May 12 council meeting a measure vacating a portion of First Street at Spring Street as well as a portion of Spring Street. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said if the city did not vacate those areas, the train would actually have to creep backward before it could go forward. She said the council should think of all the people that could come to Geneseo from Chicago and historic trolleys around town, not to mention the Geneseo people who would have a better way to get to Chicago. "We could actually become a real tourist destination, even more than what we are," she said. The city will consider a depot design later, she said.
WHAT'S NEXT: City staff created a seven-year capital improvements plan that was presented to the council Tuesday. The plan projects total spending on capital projects at $30.7 million, with the biggest spending coming in 2022 — $12 million for a wastewater treatment plant work — and in 2027, another $7 million for wastewater treatment work. Hollenkamp said aldermen were not approving the actual purchases for those future years, just the overall plan with revisions and updates possible in years to come. The plan shows the electric department in particular operating in the red without a rate increase, a fact Mayor Sean Johnson noted while saying he appreciated the capital improvements plan. "It's kind of like a road map. You don't necessarily have to follow the street, but it's kind of nice to have."
