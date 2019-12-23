Geneseo Alderman Sean Johnson to run for mayor

GENESEO — Sean Johnson, alderman in Ward 3, has filed candidacy papers to run for Geneseo mayor.

Several incumbent aldermen also have filed papers to run for re-election. Craig Arnold filed in Ward 1; Robert Wachtel filed in Ward 2; and Brett Barnhart filed in Ward 4.

Newcomer Bill Preston, a county board member, also filed in Ward 2, making that race a contest. In Ward 3, where Johnson's seat was up for election, former longtime Alderman Keith Kennett filed.

The election will be held March 17.

Johnson was born in Dubuque, Iowa, but his family moved to Geneseo when he was a year or two old. "This has been my home," he said.

He graduated from Geneseo High School and Black Hawk College, and he earned his bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

He was a part-time police officer in Erie for two years before spending 20 years as a police officer in Geneseo. He joined the Geneseo council in 2017.

Johnson serves as operations manager for Edwards Ready-Mix in Geneseo.

He said he decided to run for mayor out of a desire to serve his community and to bring more fiscal conservatism.