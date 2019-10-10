Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Davenport Wednesday, Oct. 16, for a community event as he brings his presidential campaign aimed at defeating Republican President Donald Trump back to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
The time and location of the event have yet to be released. Biden campaign spokesman Sean Higgins said those details would be coming soon.
Biden’s return to Iowa is the first since he first called for Trump to be impeached. Biden made those remarks Wednesday during a town hall in New Hampshire, where he accused the president of abusing his power and said Trump has already “convicted himself.”
The former vice president has been at the center of a formal Trump impeachment inquiry that was announced last month after Trump asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump has received bipartisan criticism for calling on a foreign power to investigate a political rival, and the president has repeatedly dismissed calls for his impeachment as part of a “witch hunt.”
Biden quickly took frontrunner status when he joined the 20-plus Democrats seeking their party’s nomination. But some of his rivals have edged in on the spotlight, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. A mid-September Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom conducted by Selzer & Co. found that Warren led Biden among Iowans by 2 percentage points.
Iowa has historically been poor at predicting future presidents but the state provides a good testing ground for candidates to spread their messages and winnows the field of contenders. Its tradition of being the first vote in the country to choose presidential candidates has been in place since 1972. The Iowa Democratic caucus is Feb. 3.