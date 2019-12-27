Former Vice President Joe Biden to visit Davenport Jan. 5

It will be Biden's first trip of 2020, spending Jan. 2 thru Jan. 6 in Iowa.
Biden wrapped up 2019 by visiting 17 Iowa counties in eight days on his "No Malarkey" bus tour. He already has earned the endorsements of nearly 200 leaders across Iowa, including Davenport Mayor-Elect Mike Matson.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Biden is currently polling neck-in-neck with Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 19 percent heading into the Feb. 3 caucuses.
Members of the public interested in attending the Jan. 5 community event can RSVP here.
ROCK ISLAND -- Ballots are set for Rock Island County board candidates, with several well-known incumbents facing challengers from their own party.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, October 16, 2019. "The next president will face an enormous challenge of picking up the pieces of America’s foreign policy, salvaging our reputation, and rebuilding respect for the United States around the world." Biden said.