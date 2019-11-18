ROCK ISLAND -- Former Rock Island Community and Economic Development Director Chandler Poole was given $23,495 in severance pay and three months of paid health insurance following his termination Oct. 8.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Dispatch-Argus, documents show Poole's severance reflects three months of his $101,812 annual salary.
Poole also will receive 97.3 hours of accrued, unused vacation leave and 24 hours of unused personal leave. He will not be paid out any of the 182.8 hours of unused, accrued sick leave.
Poole's severance and benefits payouts were contingent on his signing a separation agreement with the city.
According to Poole's separation agreement, he has agreed to pay 23 percent of the premium toward the allotted three months of health insurance.
Poole was hired by the city in December 2016. He formerly worked as development director for the city of West Lafayette, Ind., for eight years.
City officials declined to comment on the reasons behind Poole's termination.
If Poole is still unemployed after his three months of severance payments are fulfilled, the city agrees not to challenge any claims for unemployment benefits filed by Poole and agrees to provide him with a positive job reference.
For his part, Poole agreed to release the city of Rock Island and its officials from any claims, including those based on age discrimination and wrongful termination. He also agreed to not disclose any sensitive information about the city, its operations, strategic plans or other proprietary information.
Poole agreed not to seek employment with the city of Rock Island in the future
City Manager Randy Tweet said Monday the city has not begun the process to replace Poole yet.
"The position will be filled," he said.
Tweet said Economic Development Manager Tarah Sipes has picked up where Poole left off in terms of managing city projects.
"We still have an economic development department," Tweet said. "We have a number of projects going on. There is nothing that has stopped. Business as usual continues."