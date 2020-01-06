Former city engineer accuses Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri of gossiping about him

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Stephanie, that's the nicest thing you've ever said to me," Hinton wrote. "Unfortunately, you've bad mouthed me to so many elected officials and administrative staff all over the Quad-Cities that I know you don't mean any of it. Regards, Scott."

After Hinton sent his response, he forwarded it to all city public works and engineering employees less than an hour later.

Acri denied the allegations and declined to comment further Monday. Hinton could not be reached for comment.

Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker, Ward 6, said Hinton's response was "a highly unprofessional move on the way out the door. Scott's job was not in danger; he chose to leave. I think the mayor has always been fair and open about her approach to employees. At the same time, she's made significant efforts to get the best level of service from employees for the residents of Moline."

Schoonmaker said he has never hear Acri speak badly about Hinton.

Hinton took a position and a pay cut as city engineer for Kewanee, where he began work Monday, Jan. 6.

His salary in Kewanee is $125,000 — a significant drop from the more than $150,000 he was being paid by Moline.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.