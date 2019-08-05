MILAN, Ill. — Village leaders are hoping to get help with the costs they face because of this year's flooding.
Administrator Steve Seiver said that a rough estimate of the cost for the village was over $7.5 million between what's needed to clean debris, repair some areas and the preparation that came before the flood. A bulk of that cost is debris cleanup, particularly for Mill Creek.
The village is in the process of seeing if the Corps of Engineers will help with some of the repairs and is also looking into assistance through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Assistance may also end up being available on a federal level through FEMA, but so far it hasn't been listed as a federal disaster.
"If we touch it ahead of time, then we run the risk of not getting reimbursement," Seiver explained. However, "some of the stuff needs to be done before winter."
The board also approved the semi-monthly and miscellaneous bills totaling approximately $210,000.