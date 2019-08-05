EAST MOLINE -- At Monday’s East Moline City Council meeting, Mayor Reggie Freeman issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday as “Louis E. Woodworth Day” in East Moline as recognition for Woodworth’s gift of $1,015,000 to be applied to relocating the library to the former TBK bank building across the street from the current library.
Woodworth is a 1951 graduate of United Township High where he excelled in golf as well as being an outstanding supervisor as Caddy Master at Short Hills Country Club during high school.
According to classmate and former mayor of East Moline, Bill Ward, Woodworth has always remembered his hometown and old neighborhood and using the library as a place to get warm on many cold nights during his youth in the 1940s.
Woodworth left the area, but went on to a successful business career and, according to Ward who was on hand at Monday’s meeting to receive the proclamation, related that Woodworth initially gifted the library campaign with $15,000 but then Ward received a call from Woodworth’s wife saying that Woodworth was “sitting around thinking about what to do with his money.”
Following that conversation, within 10 days, an additional $1 million was in the bank to benefit the library. Woodworth considers the gift as “pay back” for those cold nights he spent at the library.
Woodworth, along with his wife and daughter, will be returning to East Moline after a 30-year hiatus on Wednesday to show his family his old haunts. On Wednesday evening, Woodworth will reunite with his classmates and friends at a dinner to be held at The Hyatt Place where Mayor Freeman will present him with a key to the city.