WHAT WE KNOW: Sent to Monday’s regular council meeting from the July 15 committee of the whole meeting were ordinances to approve membership in the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management and authorization to execute an Intergovernmental cooperation contract as well as authorizing the execution of the Risk Management Association’s minimum/maximum contribution agreements.
WHAT'S NEW: All ordinances were unanimously approved at Monday’s council meeting. The committee of the whole voted to send to the Aug. 19 regular council meeting for approval were installation of a water tower mixer at the Wiman Park location at a cost of $111,000, parking lot repairs at the water plant at a cost of $30,225, the purchase of two vehicles for the police department at a cost of $38,296.08 (not including fees associated with the purchase); four vehicles are being used as trade-in to offset the purchase reducing the amount to $23,596.08, a resolution of inducement to CTL Property Management, LLC for Lot 187 of Phase II of the Bend Development, and a Responsible Bidder Resolution.
WHAT’S NEXT: City Administrator Doug Maxeiner and Finance Director Annaka Whiting addressed the council setting forth upcoming challenges the council will face in establishing the 2020 budget. The city has been operating in deficit, and Maxeiner told the council that new revenue sources need to be explored and drastic budget cuts may be needed in order to accomplish a balanced budget. Maxeiner requested each council member to email their top two or three priorities to him after which preliminary discussions will be held. Maxeiner said that this initial discussion was not intended to “scare” the council, but to emphasize there is “work to do.”