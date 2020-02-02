White House hopefuls storm Iowa in last efforts to win support

Megan Hills of Washington, D.C., said she was a Republican in 2016, but paid her own airplane fare to come to Iowa to work for Biden because she believes he’s the only one who can unite the party and the country.

“I don’t think the right wing and independents will accept a far left candidate,” Hills said.

Sipping beer in the balcony of Sanders’ U.S. Cellular Center event that featured indie acts Lissie and Vampire Weekend, Kyle Kloft of Cedar Rapids, who is an independent who voted for Trump in 2016, said he knows exactly who he’s choosing come caucus night — no one.

“That way, if I caucus for someone that messes up what everyone wants, you can’t blame me if Trump gets reelected,” Kloft said, turning to his friends — Alyssa Jacobson and Courtney Magner, both from Cedar Rapids, who are committed to Warren but are considering Sanders as a second choice.

“I hate to say it, but this is on you guys now,” Kloft told them. “You guys pick who you think is the best Democrat, and if I happen to align my views with that, I’ll vote.”

Jacobson, 30, said she wasn’t planning to caucus for Sanders “but he seems to be polling really well. So I’d like to know quite a bit more about him — because he seems like he might be the one who’s going on.”