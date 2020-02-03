The latest: Precincts across Iowa prepare for caucus night

5:10 p.m.: After first alignment at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are the only two viable candidates.

5 p.m.: Alignment has begun at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has an abundance of supporters. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also have long lines of supporters at the Drake University site.

Andrew Yang has three supporters at the precinct, and former Vice President Joe Biden has just one.

“I was pretty sure he wouldn’t be viable at this location, based on demographics,” said Jarad Bernstein, Biden's lone supporter at the precinct. “I was pretty surprised I was the only one.”

This story will be updated throughout the night.

