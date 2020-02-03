The latest: Counts delayed in Iowa caucuses
11 p.m.: Iowa's Democratic Party has released no official results even though many precincts were finished and most satellite precincts have been finished for hours. 

The party said it has found inconsistencies in some precincts' reporting. 

9:55 p.m.: Votes are still being counted in the Iowa caucuses. 

8:55 p.m.: Most caucus sites in the Quad-Cities have wrapped up and are now tallying their final delegate counts. 

8:30 p.m.: Eldridge has reported final caucus results. In precinct one, Pete Buttigieg secured two delegates, while Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar each secured one. 

At precinct two, Buttigieg secured two delegates while Biden, Sanders and Warren each secured one. 

Meanwhile, at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport, Sanders locked in two delegates, while Warren, Biden and Buttigieg each got one. 

7:55 p.m.: Democratic caucus attendees at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf have begun trying to sway attendees. First alignment is over, so attendees can now change their allegiances. 

7:50 p.m.: Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump has won the Republican caucuses in Iowa.

At Davenport West High School, all but one Republican caucus attendee supported President Donald Trump. The one defector supported former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. 

7:45 p.m.: At Washington Elementary School, in Davenport, supporters of each candidate are stumping one final time for their respective candidates. 

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms cited Joe Biden's "empathy," while an Andrew Yang supporter said Yang helped pull him out of depression by prioritizing mentral health and pushing policies that make sense. 

“I was in a 10-year funk. Nothing was working out for me. ... He gave me my hope back," the supporter said. 

7:30 p.m.: The Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf remains hectic, as it's difficult to hear what speakers are saying and different rooms are separated only by a curtain. Organizers are trying to get headcounts in some precincts but are struggling to get everyone counted. 

At Monroe Elementary School in Davenport, an ICU nurse who spoke in favor of Elizabeth Warren said she supported Warren because of her "plans, detailed plans."

7:25 p.m.: At a Democratic caucus site at Davenport North High School, new Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is seated with Joe Biden supporters. 

At a Republican caucus site at Davenport West High School, caucus-goers are finishing up, as they are almost uniformly in agreement to support incumbent President Donald Trump. 

Ryan Eckstein was one of two in his precinct from Buffalo. Eckstein, 33, will vote for the first time in the 2020 election, citing his support of Trump and the "socialist outlook" of the Democratic candidates. 

7:15 p.m.: At the Bettendorf Convention Center, attendee Gerald Krueger left early. 

“Disorganized, no place to sit and my knees have arthritis," he said. "This is going to take way longer than they think and I can’t stand that long. Seems every year they underestimate the number of people.”

7:10 p.m.: Ross Restaurant owner Cynthia Freidhof said at the Waterfront Convention in Bettendorf that's she still undecided as the caucuses get underway. 

"There are so many good candidates," she said. 

7:05 p.m.: Doors are closed at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf as people are still circling the parking lot looking for parking.

At Washington Elementary School in Davenport, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is in attendance supporting former Vice President Joe Biden. 

6:55 p.m.: In her third caucus, Audrey Malik said she will support businessman Tom Steyer.

“I think he can take Trump on face to face in a debate as far as the economy and the environment,” Malik said. As a senior on Medicare, she’s also in favor of his health care plan. Either Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren is Malik's second choice. 

6:50 p.m.: At Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, precinct captain Gloria Avant is for Elizabeth Warren because of her stance on student loan debt. “At my age $1000 a month is killing me."

Elsewhere at the convention center, all of the seats are filled at precinct B12, and people are waiting outside the door for a chance to come in. Pam Kaufman, one of the attendees who was trying to get into the room, said there are "gobs" of people trying to find a parking spot at the convention center. She said there are about 30 cars circling, looking for a parking spot. 

"I don’t know how everybody’s going to get in here by 7," she said. "There’s not enough parking.

6:45 p.m.: Sam Lance is at Davenport West High School supporting President Donald Trump in the Republican caucus. Lance supported Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican primary and ultimately voted independent in the general election. 

He voted independent because he "wasn’t sure how (Trump) would govern ... and when it came down to it, he did things in line with how I felt, so he’s earned my vote.” Lance said he is hoping for a shot to become a delegate.

6:40 p.m.: Sean Bagniewski, Democratic Party chairman in Polk County — Iowa's largest county — said the party printed out "tens of thousands" of extra voter registration forms, and some precincts in the county are still running out.

"This #iacaucus is gonna be the big one," Bagniewski tweeted. 

6:35 p.m.: At the Eldridge Community Center, Robin Griebel isn't just a first-time caucus-goer — she is also a first-time voter. 

Griebel said she favors Andrew Yang because she feels he is a man of the people and is not for corporations or big business. 

"One vote can make a difference," she said. Sen. Bernie Sanders is her second choice. 

Karen Hetzler, a retired public schoolteacher, is back at Washington Elementary School in Davenport, where she attended school. She is caucusing for former Vice President Joe Biden and said she wants to go back "to the very last day of the Obama administration.” 

Hetzler's second choice is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but she said she would vote for any Democrat. 

6:30 p.m.: Among the early crowd at Davenport West High School, a Republican caucus site, are attendees Kevin Smith and Rebecca Meeke. Meeke, who works at the Rock Island Arsenal, said one of her focuses is the economy and keeping jobs in the Quad-Cities. 

“Trump may not speak like the rest of the politicians, but he gets things done,” Smith said.

6:25 p.m.: Supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren are early arriving at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport. 

At Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, John Degreve, precinct captain for Pete Buttigieg, said he is supporting the former South Bend mayor because of "intelligence."

6:20 p.m.: At Washington Elementary School, Sammie McDonald is the designated babysitter, paid for by the Elizabeth Warren campaign. 

“The Warren ladies” in the auditorium are her neighbors and mom’s friends, but Sammie supports Bernie — even though she’s too young to caucus.

6:10 p.m.: At the Eldridge Community Center, LouAnn Mohr said she's planning to caucus for former Vice President Joe Biden. 

“I like his experience, I think he’s levelheaded," she said. "I think he uses his words to convey his thoughts very well.”

Cindi Davis, in Eldridge, said her first choice is Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “She has a lot of the same qualities that I’m for, like health care.” Her second choice is former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

6:05 p.m.: At Davenport West High School, Jeanita McNulty, vice chair of Scott County GOP and of rural Bluegrass, said she is expecting a higher turnout than normal for an incumbent at Republican caucuses. 

5:55 p.m.: Caucus sites across the Quad-Cities are setting up for the night. 

At Washington Elementary School in Davenport, Josh Brennan, precinct captain for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said, "This is the first year I don't know what's going to happen." Brennan has volunteered with campaigns each election cycle since 2000. 

In Bettendorf, there are 11 precincts at the Waterfront Convention Center. Attendee Becky Bray said she is caucusing for Buttigieg because she's "looking for a civil approach to politics."

5:30 p.m.: At Waterfront Convention Center, the lone Democratic caucus site in Bettendorf, the parking lot was already filling up with 90 minutes to go until the caucus began.  

5:25 p.m.: At a caucus precinct at Drake University in Des Moines, Sen. Bernie Sanders captured five of the seven delegates up for grabs, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren secured the other two. 

5:10 p.m.: After first alignment at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are the only two viable candidates. 

Jarad Bernstein, the lone supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, will re-align for Warren. 

5 p.m.: Alignment has begun at a caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders has an abundance of supporters. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also have long lines of supporters at the Drake University site. 

Andrew Yang has three supporters at the precinct, and former Vice President Joe Biden has just one. 

“I was pretty sure he wouldn’t be viable at this location, based on demographics,” said Jarad Bernstein, Biden's lone supporter at the precinct. “I was pretty surprised I was the only one.”

This story will be updated throughout the night. 

