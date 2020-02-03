The latest: Counts delayed in Iowa caucuses

6:55 p.m.: In her third caucus, Audrey Malik said she will support businessman Tom Steyer.

“I think he can take Trump on face to face in a debate as far as the economy and the environment,” Malik said. As a senior on Medicare, she’s also in favor of his health care plan. Either Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren is Malik's second choice.

6:50 p.m.: At Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, precinct captain Gloria Avant is for Elizabeth Warren because of her stance on student loan debt. “At my age $1000 a month is killing me."

Elsewhere at the convention center, all of the seats are filled at precinct B12, and people are waiting outside the door for a chance to come in. Pam Kaufman, one of the attendees who was trying to get into the room, said there are "gobs" of people trying to find a parking spot at the convention center. She said there are about 30 cars circling, looking for a parking spot.

"I don’t know how everybody’s going to get in here by 7," she said. "There’s not enough parking.