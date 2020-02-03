The latest: Massive turnout at caucus sites across the Quad-Cities

6:35 p.m.: At the Eldridge Community Center, Robin Griebel isn't just a first-time caucus-goer — she is also a first-time voter.

Griebel said she favors Andrew Yang because she feels he is a man of the people and is not for corporations or big business.

"One vote can make a difference," she said. Sen. Bernie Sanders is her second choice.

Karen Hetzler, a retired public schoolteacher, is back at Washington Elementary School in Davenport, where she attended school. She is caucusing for former Vice President Joe Biden and said she wants to go back "to the very last day of the Obama administration.”

Hetzler's second choice is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but she said she would vote for any Democrat.

6:30 p.m.: Among the early crowd at Davenport West High School, a Republican caucus site, are attendees Kevin Smith and Rebecca Meeke. Meeke, who works at the Rock Island Arsenal, said one of her focuses is the economy and keeping jobs in the Quad-Cities.

“Trump may not speak like the rest of the politicians, but he gets things done,” Smith said.