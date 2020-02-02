Shooting for top-tier finish, Biden says he’s best fit to win and unify

“For me, if I come out of here and I’m not the winner, but I’m close, I think I still have a lot to go,” Biden said. “But if I come out of here a winner, I think it changes the trajectory a little bit.

“But we’ll see. Who knows?”

To answer Biden’s question, certainly not all Iowans know. Recent polling continues to show roughly half of Iowa Democrats still have not made up their minds on a candidate or remain willing to have their minds changed.

Biden said he had multiple supporters tell him that he won them over at Sunday’s event, where he continued to deliver his closing argument that he is best-equipped to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election and unify a politically divided country.

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, who represents Dubuque in eastern Iowa’s 1st District, spoke at the event, telling the crowd that Biden is the candidate who can help Democrats win not only the White House, but down-ballot races for the U.S. Senate and House, and even at the statehouse level.

“That’s the case that I’m finding from all the front-liners. A bunch of them have signed up for me around the country,” Biden said. In Iowa, he has been endorsed by Finkenauer and 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, plus 15 state legislators. “They think that we have to not just look at who’s going to be the president, but we’ve got to have a president who’s going to bring other Democrats along.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0