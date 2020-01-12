COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Every top candidate's position on health care

Health care was a driving issue in the 2018 election, which saw Democrats make significant gains in Iowa and across the country.

It remains a top issue for voters interested in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

And it is an issue that displays differences between those Democrats in the expansive primary field.

The most clear fault line in the Democratic primary debate is some version of Medicare-for-all, a de facto government-operated health care system, versus expansion of the current health care system plus some version of a public health insurance option.

Generally, Medicare-for-all proposals would place all Americans into a government-operated health care program similar to Medicare. Private insurance would essentially be eliminated, although under some plans those companies would be able to offer supplementary insurance plans.

Medicare-for-all proposals are expensive: roughly $30 trillion over a decade, according to myriad estimates.

Candidates who propose Medicare-for-all — like U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — say it's needed to cut medical costs for Americans. Under most Medicare-for-all proposals, co-pays and deductibles would be eliminated.