Mike Matson wins Davenport mayor’s race
Davenport Alderman Mike Matson won his bid for mayor following the general municipal election on Tuesday night, defeating fellow City Council member Rita Rawson after a hard-fought campaign season that kept him in first place through the final stretch.
Unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office showed Matson won 59% of the vote to Rawson’s 40%. He will replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch at the beginning of next year.
“Davenport just said they need a mayor for the people, and that’s what I plan to be,” Matson told a group of supporters at his victory party. The room erupted in chants of “Mike” after he claimed victory.
Matson has been on the City Council since 2008. He was the first candidate to launch a bid for the city’s top elected spot after Klipsch decided not to seek a third term late last year.
Along the campaign trail, Matson leaned heavily on his City Hall experience and his Davenport roots as he made his case for becoming mayor. He won the backing of top local organized labor leaders and Iowa Statehouse Democrats before the primary election took place, offering an early boost to his election prospects.
At the polls, voter turnout hit a highpoint in the early part of the day before tapering off between the afternoon hours. Another surge occurred after 4 p.m. Among the Matson supporters braving the cold on Tuesday afternoon was Jamie Devilbiss, a teacher at Davenport Community Schools, a resident of Matson’s 7th Ward.
“He’s been here forever,” she said. “Knowing the ins and outs of the city and its government is important.”
Matson is Davenport native. He moved away while serving in the U.S. Army, where he spent 20 years, and later returned with his wife and children looking for a place to settle down. He is a Jr. ROTC instructor with Davenport Central High School, a role he says gives him a direct line to find ways for City Hall and Davenport’s public schools to work together.
Public safety is the No. 1 issue Matson campaigned on this year. As the city’s next mayor, he has promised to look for ways to invest more in policing technologies, discuss safety strategies during public City Hall meetings and push for a still-in-the-works assessment center aimed at keeping fewer juvenile criminal offenders in jail.
Klipsch’s decision not to run for reelection set off high interest in the community this year. Six candidates filed to run, triggering a primary contest that narrowed the field to Matson and Rawson in early October. Matson was the top vote-getter in that contest too, winning 33% of the vote.
Under Davenport’s form of city government, the mayor serves as the face of the city while a paid city administrator oversees the departments that manage the day-to-day operations of delivering services to residents. Rarely does the mayor act directly on policy, though the mayor does help chart the course and acts as chairperson during City Council meetings.
Other duties include making appointments to resident-led boards and commissions. The job comes with $48,000 per year plus access to city benefits.
Issues facing the city include longstanding concerns and emerging ones. City election campaigns have focused on ways to improve Davenport’s aging infrastructure, plan for a future where seasonal Mississippi River floods are predicted to be fiercer and offer ideas for growing the local economy.
Meanwhile, Rawson proved a worthy political opponent as she pushed for the city’s highest elected office, spending heavily from her own bank account and mounting a strong grassroots campaign. She loaned more than $25,000 to her campaign fund this year to spend on advertising and consulting services, bringing her message to the TV airwaves during the final stretch of the race.
Rawson sought the mayor’s office after spending nearly four years on the City Council representing the 5th Ward. A large plank of her campaign platform was creating more affordable housing and spurring investment in many of the city’s blighted and economically distressed areas.
“I actually feel good. It doesn’t upset me at all,” Rawson said after the outcome came through. She added that she plans to continue advocating for the many ideas she brought up during the campaign. And she congratulated Matson and wished him good luck.
Matson will begin his first term as mayor in January.
2 incumbents, 2 newcomers elected to Davenport School Board
Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected Tuesday to the Davenport School Board.
Current Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Dan Gosa will be joined by newcomers Karen Kline-Jerome and Kent Paustian.
Unofficial results were compiled Tuesday night by the Scott County Auditor’s office. This year was the first in Iowa where school board elections aligned with municipal elections.
With all precincts counted, the auditor’s office reported 39,321 ballots were cast. In the last school board election, in September 2017, 6,240 residents voted.
Four seats were open in Davenport, with two board members declining to run again. An unprecedented 14 candidates filed this year. President Ralph Johanson and Director Julie DeSalvo did not run for re-election.
Kline-Jerome received 4,836 votes, about 12.3%. She’s a retired teacher in the district and said the board needs to restore the community’s trust in itself and the district, especially regarding special education and finances.
Paustian received 4,473 votes, about 11.4%. His priorities were the district’s finances and disciplinary problems in the classroom.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community," he said Tuesday night. "There’s a lot of challenges ahead, and I’m ready to get started.”
Gosa received 3,400 votes, about 8.65%. He said the district needs to market itself better, and better address the disproportionality problems cited in a state audit.
Hayes received 3,400 votes, about 8.65%. She said she wanted to follow-through on some of the initiatives the current board started, and that media coverage of the district had been “unfair.”
Hayes said Tuesday night that with her new term starting, "my primary focus is getting this budget in line with the School Budget Review Committee, SBRC, so that we do not lose our accreditation.
"Of course, we need to stick to our Phase II audit and complete that," Hayes added. "There are targeted deadlines on that we must continue to meet so that we can become the model district."
Kline-Jerome and Gosa could not immediately be reached Tuesday night.
The unsuccessful candidates included: Jenner Kealey, Gene Guy, Mark Holloway, Catarina Bolton, Kari Dugan, Jennifer Starr, Lori Janke, Michael DeVol, Craig Piggott and Kai Dickman.
Directors serve four-year terms. The new board will be sworn in later this month.
Incumbents sweep Bettendorf Park Board race
All three incumbents won reelection for the Bettendorf Park Board, with 5,754 total votes in the race.
Don Wells was the highest vote-getter, receiving 1,580 of the votes, or 27.4% of the vote. Timothy Carroll received 1,488 votes, while Thomas Dryg received 1,378, or 23.9%.
Challenger Elliot Rogers received 1,268 of the votes, only 110 votes behind Dryg.
Carroll has served on the Park Board for four years, while Dryg was elected in a special election in 2014. Wells was first elected in 2008; he ran in the Third Ward Alderman special election race earlier this year, but lost to Alderman Bill Connors.
Bettendorf sees continuity in City Council, Mayor races
Bettendorf reelected its mayor and the four aldermen on the ballot Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Gallagher, First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors, Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster and Alderman At-Large Frank Baden all won reelection to their respective seats.
Mayor Gallagher received 2,430 of the 2,546 total votes cast across Bettendorf, good for 95.4% of the vote.
"We're excited about continuing the good work we're doing in the city of Bettendorf, especially the areas of economic development and delivering a more efficient service model to the citizens of Bettendorf," Gallagher said on election night.
Alderman At-Large Frank Baden received 2,259 of the 2,300 votes (98.2%) in his race.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser received 591 of the 610 votes in his race, good for 96.9% of the vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster received 397 of 404 votes, for 98.2%.
Running for his first full term, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors received 414 of the 421 votes total in his race, good for 98.3% of the vote. Seven voted for a write-in candidate.
"I'm very happy to get a full term. I was very surprised when I was running unopposed, and quite honestly I'm glad to see the turnout," Connors said election night. "That's showing that the citizens are out supporting this city, and that's really the important thing."
In his first full term, Connors says he'll champion infrastructure repairs and the pace of development in the city. "If we can keep that up, that's a wonderful thing for the citizens."
This will be Gallagher's third term as Mayor since his initial win in 2011. Connors, who won a special election earlier this year, will serve his first full term. Webster, Sechser and Baden will all serve in their second terms after winning an initial election in 2015.
Alderwoman At-Large Lisa Brown and Second Ward Alderman Scott Naumann's seats were not up for election this year.
Mike Bawden re-elected Riverdale mayor
Voters in Riverdale re-elected Mike Bawden to a second term as the city's mayor in a close race with Beth Anne Halsey.
Bawden, 57, of 5004 State St., received 75 votes, or 55.56% of the 135 total votes cast. His challenger, Beth Halsey, 64, of 146 S. Kensington St., received 59 votes, or 43.7% according to preliminary results. There was one write-in.
Bawden said the win "was very gratifying," but he complimented Halsey's hard work on her campaign. "I'm looking forward to having time to sit down with Beth to talk about the things that were really driving her," he said.
In his first term as mayor, Bawden has focused on improving the city's openness, communication and transparency as well as its financial reporting and various processes.
He said late Tuesday that his new focus will be for the city to complete some of the projects underway as well as identify the next generation of city leaders.
Among the projects is a new housing development Woods Estates of Riverdale that could eventually add 97 homes to the city and double its population, Bawden said.
"I want to make sure we're thinking about our future and everybody has access to services and parks," he said.
It was the first mayoral bid for Halsey, who has lived in Riverdale for 37 years. She and her family have served Riverdale in various capacities including her husband Dean, who recently stepped down from city council due to work scheduling conflicts.