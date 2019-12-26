Election board hears challenge to Dora Villarreal's state's attorney candidacy

An election board convened Thursday morning to hear objections to Dora Villarreal's candidacy for the Rock Island County State's Attorney.
Five people filed objections challenging her election filings, arguing they did not meet the requirements of state law.
Villarreal was appointed to fill the remainder of John McGehee's term as state's attorney after he became a judge. She later announced her intention to run for the upcoming term and faces several opponents in the Democratic primary race — county Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane, Herb Schultz, a defense attorney, and attorney Ron Stradt. The primary is March 17. The winner will face Kathleen Bailey, the lone Republican candidate.
The five objectors are: Chris Beiderbecke, Jill Nelson, Robert Stradt, Robyn Stradt and Mark Mander. All but Mander were represented by attorney Christine Takata during the hearing. Mander, a county resident, represented himself. The election board comprises county Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, county Sheriff Gerry Bustos, and Rock Island resident John Welling.
The objections against Villarreal include that she did not properly identify herself in her filings. She is licensed as an attorney under Nieman but has used the name Villarreal or Villarreal Nieman as state’s attorney or as a candidate. The objectors, including Mander, argued she had to document the various name changes in her filing per requirements in state statute.
Nate Nieman, who is married to Villarreal, was one of the attorneys representing Villarreal. He argued the statute governing a candidate's name also includes language that states the requirement does not apply when a name change occurred because of marriage.
The objections also argued that Villarreal did not state in her filings that she was a licensed attorney in Illinois, challenged signatures on Villarreal's petitions and questioned whether they were properly prepared. Some of these objections were resolved by agreement of the attorneys.
The board did not announce a decision at Thursday's hearing. Weikert said a decision would be released Dec. 31. After that announcement, the board asked the room be cleared so it could deliberate, which it did until about noon.
After, Bustos said the board would consider all of the active objections in its ruling.
The four people represented by Takata also objected to Dane and Schultz, claiming they also failed to declare in their election filings that they were licensed attorneys in Illinois. Those objections were heard Dec. 16 by an election board comprising Weikert, county Clerk Karen Kinney and county Treasurer Louisa Ewert.
On Monday, that board ruled in favor of Dane and Shultz, meaning their names will stay on the ballot.
Stradt said Thursday he intends to ask the 14th Judicial Circuit, of which Rock Island County is a part, to review those two rulings.
The Dec. 16 election board also intended to hear the objections against Villarreal, but Kinney and Ewert recused themselves after Takata raised concerns about their participation. She argued Kinney and Ewert’s circulation of petitions for Villarreal could appear to bias any ruling they made on the objections against her. Takata said they hadn’t done anything illegal and she was not arguing actual bias.
Kinney said later that she and Ewert staying on the panel might have caused the case to drag out and they saw no reason to let that happen. She said during the Dec. 16 hearing she signs any petitions she is asked to and signed Dane’s and Schultz’s as well.
No objections were filed against Stradt or Bailey. Two of the objectors challenging the other Democrats are Stradt's relatives. Robert Stradt is his father, and Robyn Stradt is his sister.
Stradt could not file objections himself because he is not a resident of Rock Island County, Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said previously. Residency, however, is not a requirement for running for state’s attorney.