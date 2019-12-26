Election board hears challenge to Dora Villarreal's state's attorney candidacy

The objections against Villarreal include that she did not properly identify herself in her filings. She is licensed as an attorney under Nieman but has used the name Villarreal or Villarreal Nieman as state’s attorney or as a candidate. The objectors, including Mander, argued she had to document the various name changes in her filing per requirements in state statute.

Nate Nieman, who is married to Villarreal, was one of the attorneys representing Villarreal. He argued the statute governing a candidate's name also includes language that states the requirement does not apply when a name change occurred because of marriage.

The objections also argued that Villarreal did not state in her filings that she was a licensed attorney in Illinois, challenged signatures on Villarreal's petitions and questioned whether they were properly prepared. Some of these objections were resolved by agreement of the attorneys.

The board did not announce a decision at Thursday's hearing. Weikert said a decision would be released Dec. 31. After that announcement, the board asked the room be cleared so it could deliberate, which it did until about noon.

After, Bustos said the board would consider all of the active objections in its ruling.