Eldridge fitness center will close soon, regardless of Y vote

No matter the outcome of the special election, though, Council maintains the fitness center should close. The only question is how soon.

“If the Y vote is passed, and the Y is to be built, we would have no choice but to subsidize (the fitness center) until the Y is built," said Councilor and finance committee member Brian Dockery. "If it doesn’t pass, it’ll close at the end of this fiscal year (July 1). But either way, we’re acknowledging that the fitness center will close.”

Dockery said the structure is still valuable, and the city plans to sell it. “But for seven out of the last eight years, if we hadn’t subsidized it with revenue from the general fund, we would’ve been in the red every year.”

Mayor Martin O’Boyle said the March vote will be a good indicator of what the community wants in terms of amenities. “If they don’t want to support that, then obviously the default position is they don’t care about the amenity of a physical fitness center in this community. So, therefore, it would be gone.”

