EAST MOLINE — As was somewhat expected, the East Moline City Council voted unanimously Monday night to allow legal adult-use cannabis businesses to potentially operate in East Moline in specific areas.
Much like Thursday night’s planning and zoning committee meeting, the night was largely uneventful in terms of any controversy arising on proposed regulations for allowing recreational marijuana to operate in specific locations within the city.
In a state — Illinois — where recreational cannabis use is legal as of Jan. 1, additional laws affecting its use and sale are not drawing tons of interest in many cities.
The East Moline City Council passed its proposal unanimously with nary a discussion Monday night. There were no people on hand to argue for or against marijuana sales in the city.
“We had no opposition at the public hearing and no opposition tonight,” Mayor Reggie Freeman said. “Basically, it’s a state law. So if that’s enacted, we should be able to take advantage of it.”
But the mayor admitted he likely hasn’t heard everyone’s opinion just yet.
“Everybody has a right to their own opinions,” he said. “You haven’t heard any negative at this point.
“I am sure there are some people that are not happy with the passage or the passage of the new law by the state. But again we have to go forward and look at what’s the best interest of the city.”
You have free articles remaining.
They went forward with what was discussed Thursday evening -- two areas that have business designations and two that have industrial.
They include The Bend, parts of the East Moline Industrial Park, and much of the Illinois Route 5 corridor from south of FedEx and east from there.
“Basically it’s in an area that’s somewhat secluded,” Freeman said of the areas it will potentially be allowed to be sold in. “It’s not in immediate neighborhoods, and it’s not in immediate shopping areas.
“I believe where these areas have been approved will benefit the city and keep everyone happy.”
Additionally, any business that wants to open in East Moline would need a special use permit, and each of the businesses allowed in -- craft growers, cultivation centers retail stores, infusers, processors and transportation companies -- is defined with rules.
The Committee of the Whole also passed, pending full council approval in two weeks, a 3 percent sales tax on cannabis sales. Also, pending a council vote, the city intends to work more closely with the state enforcing codes on inhabitants of Mitchell Mobile Home Park in the Avenue of the Cities area between 10th and 11th streets.
“I am finding I get better results with courtesy notices than fines,” Dave Johnson, inspections director, told the council.
For about 20 years, the state has written up residents there but not followed through, Freeman said, which has led to problems not being rectified.