ROCK ISLAND — Early voter turnout is going strong in Rock Island and Scott counties, with lines forming in some locations as people wait to cast their ballots.
Early voting began Sept. 27 in Rock Island County and Sept. 10 in Scott County.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said by the end of the day Monday, 13,350 votes had been cast, including mail-in ballots and people voting in person.
“The high-water mark for pre-election votes was 27,252 in 2016, including mail-in ballots and in-person voting,” Camlin said. “In 2014, that number was 15,398.
“I believe we are on pace to outdo the 2014 pre-election numbers. It is steady in the (clerk’s) office and there are usually lines at the Moline Public Library. As we get close to the last minute, the lines will increase as everybody rushes to vote last-minute.
“It’s a very nice sign people are taking advantage to find opportunities to vote,” he said.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said early voting had been a little slower compared with 2014 and 2016. Scott County only counts absentee ballot requests before election day, and not in-person voting.
“We cannot measure in-person votes,” Moritz said. “Those analytics won’t come in until after the election.”
Moritz said the number of absentee ballot requests on Monday were a little higher compared with Oct. 29, 2014.
“Monday, our numbers picked up a little bit,” Moritz said. “On the same day — Oct. 29 — in 2014, we had 24,395 ballot requests. Today, I have 27,644 ballot requests, of which 80.3 percent have returned those ballots to us.”
Moritz said Scott County uses paper ballots exclusively, while Rock Island County uses paper ballots and touch-screen tabulators.
“When you vote early in Iowa, those go into sealed envelopes we count the day before election day through a tabulator system,” Moritz said. “We have a methodical way of organizing it. If someone passes away, we pull those ballots.
“Every day a sheriff’s deputy is bringing ballots back to our facility. They go under lock and key in a room with camera.”
Moritz attributes the slowdown in early voting this year to Iowa’s new voter ID law, the Iowa Voter Integrity Act.
Moritz said the law, signed by former Gov. Terry Branstad in May 2017, is being phased in over a four-year period.
“The first year, we asked for ID, but it wasn’t required,” Moritz said. “The second year, 2018, it’s mandatory we ask for photo ID. If you don’t have it, you can sign an affidavit stating you are who you say you are.”
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC) filed a lawsuit in May challenging the law.
Polk County District Judge Karen Romano issued an injunction changing three provisions: the early voting period was restored from 29 to 40 days; absentee voters are not required to provide an ID number on applications for absentee ballots; and county auditors are barred from rejecting an absentee ballot if a voter’s signature doesn’t match the signature on record.
Election officials must honor the provisions until the lawsuit is settled.
“Because of that, there has been confusion in our state,” Moritz said.
Voters still will be asked to provide state-approved identification, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Beginning next year, identification will be required for all Iowa voters, such as an Iowa driver’s license, an Iowa non-operator ID card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, a U.S. veteran ID or an Iowa voter ID PIN card.
Camlin said there had been only minor issues with early voting in Rock Island County this election. Most complaints have been about campaign signs being too close to voting locations. Signs must be 100 feet away from polling places.
To avoid long lines, Camlin encourages people to vote during the week and avoid weekends.