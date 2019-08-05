MOLINE -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wants to make insulin more affordable for diabetics and their families.
Speaking Monday morning at the Community Health Care Clinic, 1106 4th Ave., Durbin said diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases in the country, afflicting an estimated 30 million Americans.
Durbin and U.S. Senators Tina Smith, D-Minn. and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Affordable Insulin Approvals Now Act in July, legislation that will improve access to affordable insulin by speeding up approval of generic, lower-cost insulin.
Durbin said he met recently in Washington with children who have diabetes and their parents, who expressed concern about the cost of the drug.
"Mothers with the group told me that insulin is so expensive, many of them often reach their $8,000 copay on their health insurance within three months," he said. "That is money out-of-pocket they automatically spend every year."
Durbin said about 7.5 million Americans with diabetes rely on insulin every day to survive and that pharmaceutical companies are pricing it too high for working-class families.
The legislation will lower the price of insulin by allowing more competition and bringing lower-cost generic products to market sooner. The bill is in the committee stage and has yet to come before the House or Senate for a vote.
Insulin was discovered by Canadian researchers in 1921, Durbin said.
"As soon as they discovered it, they surrendered their patent rights for $1, saying no one should ever make a profit off this life-or-death drug," Durbin said. "But over the past two decades, we have seen the price of insulin increase by more than 600 percent. Eli Lilly's Humalog was introduced in 1996 at $21 for a vial. Today, the same vial costs $329. The same vial is sold by Eli Lilly in Canada for $39.
"As a result, one in four U.S. patients are rationing their insulin," Durbin said. "American's insulin scandal must come to an end. How can this 20th Century cure be so expensive in the 21st Century?"
Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman said patients with diabetes face a number of issues; technology like continuous blood sugar monitors are not covered by Medicaid and nutrition programs are not covered by insurance.
"When I talk to providers, the number one challenge they face in serving diabetics is the cost of insulin," Bowman said. "Patients and their providers are having to make choices between getting the right insulin and putting food on the table."
Durbin said three pharmaceutical companies control the nation's insulin supply: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi.
"These big pharma companies block competition and charge as much as they can get away with, while the government refuses to step in," Durbin said. "The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has frozen approval of generic applications of insulin for 30 months. There is no reason for that delay."
Durbin introduced Christi Marxen, of Colona, whose teenage son Gabriel was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was seven years old.
"We are very lucky we have insurance, but we have a high deductible of $4,000," Marxen said. "All of that comes out of pocket. I am petrified of the day when Gabe does not have our insurance anymore. I read about kids in their 20s who age off their parents' insurance and end up rationing insulin. It keeps me awake at night.
"I don't think anybody in this country should have to face this," Marxen said. "Kids need to be able to be kids. These kids with Type 1 diabetes are facing life and death every single day. This is something I am very passionate about."
Cindy Ramos, of Moline, said her one-year-old daughter, Reina, was born two months premature due to Ramos' complications from diabetes.
"The thing that made my pregnancy difficult was access to affordable insulin," Ramos said. "I had a gap in coverage. What was costing me $30, all of sudden was $1,200. What we're here to talk about today is why is this happening right now? People are having to decide, are they going to use insulin or buy groceries? We can't have that."