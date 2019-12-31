Dora Villarreal's name to stay on ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney

• Villarreal’s name: One of the complaints was that she is licensed as an attorney under the last name Nieman but has used the name Villarreal or Villarreal Nieman while acting as state’s attorney and as a candidate. The objectors argued she had to document the various name changes in her filing.

This objection, made by all five complainants, was rejected by the board, but the decision did not cite the reasoning behind the rejection.

During the arguments on Dec. 26, Nate Nieman, who is married to Villarreal and was one of the attorneys representing her, argued the statute governing a candidate's name also includes language that states the requirement does not apply when a name change occurred because of marriage.

• Lack of notarization and issues with the validity of signatures: The board ruled that there was appropriate notarization and the signatures questioned by the objectors were legitimate.