Dora Villarreal's name to stay on ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney

A Rock Island County election board has ruled that Dora Villarreal's name will be printed on the Democratic primary ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney's race.
Villarreal's initial election filings were challenged by five people who argued that they were not prepared to the standards required by state statutes. The complaints included that she did not state in her filings that she was a licensed attorney in Illinois, that she did not properly identify herself in her filings, that some of the signatures on her petitions were not valid, and that her petitions were not properly notarized.
“It is this board’s decision that Ms. Villarreal’s name shall be printed on the ballot,” county Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, who headed the election board, said during a brief Tuesday morning hearing.
The other members of the board were county Sheriff Gerry Bustos, and Rock Island resident John Welling.
The board issued the ruling in writing, providing more details.
• Statement that she was licensed attorney: Four of the complainants argued she was required to state this on a specific portion of her filing and failed to do so.
You have free articles remaining.
The board ruled that the election paperwork provided by the state includes a statement that the candidate holds all appropriate licenses to run for office. That statement met the requirement raised by the objectors.
• Villarreal’s name: One of the complaints was that she is licensed as an attorney under the last name Nieman but has used the name Villarreal or Villarreal Nieman while acting as state’s attorney and as a candidate. The objectors argued she had to document the various name changes in her filing.
This objection, made by all five complainants, was rejected by the board, but the decision did not cite the reasoning behind the rejection.
During the arguments on Dec. 26, Nate Nieman, who is married to Villarreal and was one of the attorneys representing her, argued the statute governing a candidate's name also includes language that states the requirement does not apply when a name change occurred because of marriage.
• Lack of notarization and issues with the validity of signatures: The board ruled that there was appropriate notarization and the signatures questioned by the objectors were legitimate.
Villarreal was appointed to fill the remainder of John McGehee's term as state's attorney after he became a judge. She later announced her intention to run for the upcoming term and faces several opponents in the Democratic primary race — county Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane; Herb Schultz, a defense attorney; and attorney Ron Stradt. The primary is March 17. The winner will face Kathleen Bailey, the lone Republican candidate.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.