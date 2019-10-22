Davenport mayoral candidates Mike Matson and Rita Rawson condemned on Tuesday a series of recent shootings across the city, offering broad solutions for violent gun crimes and pointing to recent City Council-approved initiatives aimed at helping police investigate them.
Four people have been shot since Thursday in a spate of gunfire that has launched six police investigations amid a year in which gun violence has been down overall. None of the victims has experienced a life-threatening injury, police say.
“The police are doing a wonderful job, everything they can, and I believe any elected official’s priority or first duty is to do everything they can to ensure a safe, stable, welcoming community,” said Matson, the 7th Ward alderman whose mayoral campaign is heavily focused on public safety.
“I’ll be the mayor to put this as No. 1, and I’ll work with the council to provide every tool possible to the police to do their job,” Matson added, saying the issue would be one of the “first discussions” if he is mayor when the next council is sworn in.
Rawson, 5th Ward alderwoman, called the recent spike a pattern of “unacceptable behavior in the community” but also has faith in the diligence and leadership of the Davenport Police Department to find answers and stem the violence quickly. Still, past trends lead to her believe the incidents could be linked, and she fears many in the community are being “held hostage” at this time.
“Oftentimes it’s the case where you’ll have one or two people have an altercation with one or two other people then they’ll do payback the next day. It just goes back and forth. And of course, the community’s held hostage during this whole time,” she said, adding that Davenport Police are usually good with “getting some resolution and getting some people arrested in these cases.”
The violence began with a late-afternoon shooting on Thursday in the 1700 block of Iowa Street, where police say a 31-year-old man was shot following an argument.
On Friday, police were summoned to three separate instances of gunfire. Police say one man was shot during a mugging near the intersection of Kirkwood and LeClaire streets; bullets struck a Chuck E. Cheese, a kid-themed pizza joint, in the 900 block of East Kimberly Road shortly before closing time; and another shootout took place between two passenger vehicles later Friday night.
The most recent shooting was Monday night near 13th and Marquette streets. Police responded to reports of several shots fired, and two men were treated for injuries.
Gun violence as a whole has dropped significantly this year. As of two weeks ago, police responses to shootings had dropped an estimated 29% compared with the previous year, according to an analysis of police data by the Quad-City Times. Shootings are also down compared with 2016 and 2017.
The Davenport Police Department earlier this year announced the beginning of a new program with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at reducing gun violence specifically. The partnership involves a heightened focus from the local branch of the federal prosecutor’s office on charging gun crimes federally, paired with an ad campaign warning would-be offenders of the consequences.
Rawson pointed to that initiative as one she thinks will lead to even fewer instances of gun crime in the city.
“I think we’ll see our police department take it to even the next level over the next three years with the DOJ, and I would anticipate seeing lower shots-fired incidents across the city because of that,” Rawson said.
City officials also approved the purchase of newer policing technologies to help solve gun crimes. Davenport Police now work with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, to better track firearms used to commit offenses including homicide, deadly assault, damage to property or unsafe firearm discharge.
“As mayor, I will be a strong advocate for any technology, any tool any system, any resource that we can use or come up with to provide the police department better tools or more tools to stop this violence,” Matson said.
You have free articles remaining.
Law enforcement officials compare the preciseness of the NIBIN technology to a digital fingerprint analysis for shell casings.
Before having an on-site machine, Davenport Police would sometimes wait months for the Des Moines-area state crime lab to process recovered shell casings, sometimes resulting in the trail going cold. The state crime lab was previously responsible for processing all ballistics analysis in Iowa and prioritizes cases based on urgency, meaning a homicide would likely take precedence over a non-fatal shooting.
Meanwhile, Matson encouraged Davenporters who may know something about the crimes to speak up, contact police and cooperate.
“We need everybody to be on the same sheet of music and help stop this,” Matson said.
Davenport municipal elections will take place Nov. 5. Candidates are also running competitive races for City Council in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th wards.