MOLINE -- Companion dogs may soon be allowed in the outdoor areas and patios at taverns in the city.
Council members on Tuesday voted to advance an ordinance during committee of the whole that will allow the animals in outdoor areas of establishments with Class B liquor licenses that also have an outdoor special use permit.
Attorney Derke Price, corporate counsel for the city, said dogs will not be allowed inside restaurants or taverns.
"There is a state law that forbids companion animals to be at restaurants," Price said. "Taverns, under our code, are defined as primarily alcohol sales as a percentage over food. In all cases, the dogs cannot be inside."
Alds. Dick Potter, Ward 4, and Kevin Schoonmaker, Ward 6, opposed advancing the ordinance to the Aug. 13 council meeting.
Potter asked how many businesses have the proper licenses to allow companion dogs. Price said the number varies because of special event licenses for events such as festivals.
Council members asked if businesses will be fined if they violate the new rule.
"They get fined or suspended, or as we did recently, they get their license revoked," Price said.
"Can we do it as a fine of maybe bringing dog food to our shelters?" Ald.-At-Large Sonia Berg asked.
Price said the decision of a fine would be up to Mayor Stephanie Acri, who serves as the liquor commissioner.
"She's kidding," Acri said.
"I'm serious," Berg replied.
"In every case, the discipline needs to be at the discretion of the liquor commissioner," Price said.
"Just to clarify, it's companion dog, not companion animal," Ald. Scott Williams, Ward 1, said. "No cats."
Price confirmed the amended ordinance will only apply to companion dogs.