Colona officially objects to criminal justice reform

WHAT WE KNOW: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a criminal justice reform bill on Feb. 22.
WHAT'S NEW: In a 7-0 vote with Alderman Dale Hillman absent, the Colona City Council on Monday approved a resolution objecting to the passage and signing of the 600-page bill on the grounds that it was introduced a week before a vote and without "meaningful" input and support from statewide police and local governments. The resolution will be sent to the governor, elected leaders from both parties and all state legislators who represent any portion of Colona. "Meaningful criminal justice reform requires feedback from all stakeholders after a reasonable amount of time is provided for review," read Mayor Rick Lack. Police Chief Mike Swemline said Colona's resolution will let legislators know the city's viewpoint and could be helpful since the Fraternal Order of Police and other organizations are proposing trailer bills on the same issue. "I think it's a good thing," he said about the council's action.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also approved business licenses for firms in two prominent locations and learned of the rescue of a third business. KC Cable Connections, a firm that does digging and boring for MediaCom and MetroNet, is going in the former I-80 Equipment Company. Green Energy Tech, a call center, is going in the old pharmacy building. Alderman Rich Holman also related that the owner of Maria's Pizza had called him "pretty distraught" over water in her business that came from snow melt on the roof. Holman said they were approached by other cities, but he and the mayor contacted the Henry County Economic Development director Jim Kelly and put together a deferred loan at a low interest rate to keep them in Colona.