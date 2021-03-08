Colona officially objects to criminal justice reform

WHAT'S NEW: In a 7-0 vote with Alderman Dale Hillman absent, the Colona City Council on Monday approved a resolution objecting to the passage and signing of the 600-page bill on the grounds that it was introduced a week before a vote and without "meaningful" input and support from statewide police and local governments. The resolution will be sent to the governor, elected leaders from both parties and all state legislators who represent any portion of Colona. "Meaningful criminal justice reform requires feedback from all stakeholders after a reasonable amount of time is provided for review," read Mayor Rick Lack. Police Chief Mike Swemline said Colona's resolution will let legislators know the city's viewpoint and could be helpful since the Fraternal Order of Police and other organizations are proposing trailer bills on the same issue. "I think it's a good thing," he said about the council's action.