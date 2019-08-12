WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen discussed what to do about the proliferation of decks on campers at Colona's Scott Family Park last month.
WHAT'S NEW: The council talked more about the issue Monday, ultimately deciding to put a moratorium on new decks until new rules can be written. Those campers whose insurance policies cover any accidents on their decks may be asked to provide the park with a copy of those policies. Some decks have been built wider than the width of the trailer, which is prohibited. Public works director Chris Lenth said in the past, decks could be built without a building permit because they were mobile. Aldermen said it would be good to stop construction of any new decks, particularly if the city may grandfather in some existing decks as is being considered. The matter will go back to committee before being brought to the council for action.
WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Rick Lack reported that Janelle Nicewanner, park manager at Colona's Scott Family Park, has resigned, and the city is now taking applications to fill the position.