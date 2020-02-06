Coal Valley takes next steps in building band shell in 1st Street Park

COAL VALLEY— The village took another step toward getting a band shell for 1st Street Park this week.
The village board on Wednesday night unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an application for a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
According to the DNR's website, the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) "provides grants to eligible local governments for park and recreation unit construction projects and land acquisition."
The grant could pay for 95% of the approximately $200,000 project. The village would cover the rest of the cost.
The band shell would be used for municipal events and possibly school plays, as well as for concerts at the annual Coal Valley Days.
You have free articles remaining.
It could be in place by this time next year, possibly as early as late this fall.
Village administrator Annette Ernst, who had the band shell in the village's 2018 budget before it got cut, said she expects Coal Valley to pay up to $20,000 on the project, assuming the village gets the grant.
Ernst said she would like to hear back from the DNR about the grant in 90 to 120 days.
As part of the village’s fundraising efforts, the Bicentennial School Eagles Builders First LEGO League team is holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Rock in Coal Valley. It will include a taco dinner and a raffle.
Possible groundbreaking is “really going to be very dependent on how quickly they approve or disapprove of the grant application,” Ernst said. “Once we get notification that we will be awarded those monies, then we need to get our bid packages together and get out and find somebody that can build this for us.”
The earliest she foresees the band shell being completed is late this fall, she said.
The village trustees also approved hiring two police officers Wednesday at starting salaries of about $48,000, Ernst said. That will bring the village's total to nine officers, including the chief.