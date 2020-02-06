Coal Valley takes next steps in building band shell in 1st Street Park

COAL VALLEY— The village took another step toward getting a band shell for 1st Street Park this week.

The village board on Wednesday night unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an application for a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR's website, the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) "provides grants to eligible local governments for park and recreation unit construction projects and land acquisition."

The grant could pay for 95% of the approximately $200,000 project. The village would cover the rest of the cost.

The band shell would be used for municipal events and possibly school plays, as well as for concerts at the annual Coal Valley Days.

It could be in place by this time next year, possibly as early as late this fall.

Village administrator Annette Ernst, who had the band shell in the village's 2018 budget before it got cut, said she expects Coal Valley to pay up to $20,000 on the project, assuming the village gets the grant.