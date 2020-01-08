Coal Valley picks Clint Whitney as police chief

COAL VALLEY — Coal Valley’s board and its president wanted to promote from within the police department in replacing the retiring Jack Chick. And Wednesday night, that’s exactly what they did in selecting new police chief Clint Whitney, 51, who has been on the police department staff there for 21 years, 17 as a full-timer.

“He’s proven himself that he can do the position,” said village board president Mike Bartels after a 4-0 vote following a closed session made it official. “We’ve had great success with Jack and we wanted to continue that.

“The process will stay status quo within the department, and I think Clint will do an excellent job.”

Chick officially retires Friday, Jan. 17. Whitney will take over Jan. 20.

Chick said he was excited for Whitney, currently a sergeant on the staff. “It will be a very easy transition for him to take over after I take off,” Chick said. ”Clint brings a lot of experience to the position. He’s basically home-grown here in Coal Valley for the years that he has been here.”

Whitney is a Milan resident and a Rock Island High School and Black Hawk College grad. He also has graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in Champaign and is certified in Illinois Law Enforcement.