COAL VALLEY — Long-term conservation of chimpanzees is more successful if a partnership can be established between communities, schools and research.
Dr. Elizabeth Ross, a conservation expert who founded and is the executive director of the Kasiisi Project, will be the next speaker with Niabi Zoo’s 2019 Conservation and Science Speaker Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Zoo Discovery Center, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road.
Ross will present "Partnerships between research, schools and communities: Holistic long-term conservation of the chimpanzees in Kibale Forest National Park, Uganda."
"Successful conservation is dependent on the buy-in of the local people," Zoo Director Lee Jackson said in a release. "Much of Dr. Ross' work is focused on bringing communities dependable programs they highly value — excellent education and good health for their children."
As executive director of the Kasiisi Project, Ross helps develop, fund, monitor and evaluate school-based programs that support conservation of Kibale National Park. Through the Kibale Forest Schools Program, Ross helps to bring health, education and conservation programs to 16 forest-edge schools and more than 11,000 schools.
You have free articles remaining.
A former lab scientist with a Ph.D. in immunology, Ross has been focused on conservation alongside her husband and primatologist Dr. Richard Wrangham, who directs the Kibale Chimpanzee Project.
Ross' conservation efforts have also focused on snare removal and research into the transmission of disease between humans and chimpanzees.
Students and zoo members may attend for free; while an $8 donation to Niabi Conservation Fund is requested from all others. Attendees are asked to RSVP at www.niabizoo.com/conservation.
For more information, contact Joel Venderbush, curator of conservation & education at 309-799-3482 ext. 222 or jvanderbush@niabizoo.com.