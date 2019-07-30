WASHINGTON — Five more senior staffers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) have left the organization, which is chaired by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
The organization saw a mass exodus Monday after coming under fire from minority Democratic lawmakers for its lack of diversity and lack of outreach to Latino voters. The turnover includes communications director Jared Smith, who made the move to the DCCC when Bustos, 57, was elected chairwoman in November.
Smith declined to comment Tuesday. Bustos released a statement on the DCCC website late Monday night addressing the departures.
"Today has been a sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid, but I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party," Bustos wrote.
The DCCC works to maintain and expand the Democratic majority in the House through fundraising and campaigning.
The other staffers who resigned include Van Ornelas, the director of diversity; Nick Pancrazio, deputy executive director; Melissa Miller, a senior communications aide; and Molly Ritner, political director.
"After four-plus years and over two cycles, I’m sad to say that I won’t be on the DCCC team after today," Ritner wrote on Twitter Monday. "We had strategic disagreements, but I wish them the best of luck and know that they will hold onto the House that we fought so hard to win in 2018."
The turnover came after the resignation Monday afternoon of Allison Jaslow, DCCC executive director. Jacqueline Newman was named DCCC interim executive director Monday night.
"I am extraordinarily proud of our team at the DCCC," Bustos wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "I have never been more committed to expanding and protecting this majority, while creating a workplace that we can all be proud of."
Bustos was scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday at Laborers' Local 309 Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island, to speak about two newly passed bills, but she canceled it and two other regional events to return to Washington to address the crisis.