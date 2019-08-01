MOLINE — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is standing behind her decision to fire six staff members at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) after criticism from minority Democratic lawmakers who said the organization lacked diversity in upper-level and decision-making positions.
Bustos, 57, is chairwoman of the organization, which works nationally to maintain and expand the Democratic majority in the House through fundraising and campaigning.
Bustos was in Moline Thursday morning for a press conference at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 145, 1700 52nd Ave. A, to discuss recent legislation she helped pass.
Afterward, she answered questions regarding the shakeup at the DCCC.
"We have the most diverse Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the history of our party," Bustos said. "We just have to make sure we do it at all levels. I am committed to doing that and committed to getting the best people possible."
Bustos said her experience as a leader allowed her to make difficult but necessary decisions.
"We had a problem with the structure, and I'm addressing it head on," she said.
"We will get this taken care of and we will do it in a dignified and inclusive way," she said. "The goal is to make sure we are focused on November 2020. I don't go into this role with a lack of a political perspective or leadership perspective."
Bustos canceled events Monday in Monmouth, Rock Island and Keithsburg to return to Washington to address the DCCC problem. While there, she met with House Caucus Leaders representing minority groups to listen to concerns.
Three mid-level staffers and three senior-level staffers were let go Monday from the DCCC. They were Allison Jaslow, executive director; Nick Pancrazio, deputy executive director; Jared Smith, communications director; Van Ornelas, the director of diversity; Melissa Miller, a senior communications aide; and Molly Ritner, political director.
"This was a call for me to recognize to make some changes at the top; I made those changes," Bustos said Thursday. "What a leader does — if you have an issue — you go in head first with a purpose and stay focused on the mission at hand, which is to make sure that in November 2020 we hang onto this majority we have right now. I am focused on that."
Bustos said the DCCC is a large organization with more than 200 employees.
"We have offices all over the country, and we are doing really well on many fronts," she said. "We've raised record amounts of money every single month, every single quarter. I'm very proud of the staff we have.
"That said, we had a structural problem I had to address. When you are the chair of an organization, you take full accountability, and I'm doing that."
Jacqueline Newman was named DCCC interim executive director Monday night, replacing Jaslow. Bustos said Newman is a member of a minority group.
"We'll be replacing the positions with the best people we can possibly hire," Bustos said. "Obviously we are restructuring the org(anization) chart right now."
Minority Democratic party leaders have come out in support of Bustos.
Knox County Democratic Board Chairwoman Pam Davidson, who is African-American, defended Bustos on Wednesday.
"Having been involved in local politics for several years, I've had the opportunity to work closely alongside Cheri Bustos," Davidson said in a statement. "I have witnessed her commitment to all the people she serves. Her efforts to train a wide range of diverse individuals across our state to run for office have been relentless. Cheri’s training boot camp program 'Build the Bench' has empowered women and people of color to run for office, like myself.
"I've seen her passion for inclusion firsthand and know she is the right person to lead our party to success in 2020," Davidson said.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, also released a statement in support of Bustos.
"I truly believe that if Cheri works with the caucus and remains committed to this effort, the positive ripple effects will be felt well beyond her tenure as chair, and serve as an example of Democrats' enduring commitment to lead in a more inclusive manner," Kelly said. "Cheri has expressed to me her strong desire to get this right. I believe she is committed to an inclusive and diverse DCCC."
Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, echoed support for Bustos' leadership.
"The work we did to elect the most diverse majority in American history was so important, and I am glad to see Chairwoman Bustos hear the concerns of her colleagues and tackle issues of diversity and inclusion head on so we can build on that," Richmond said.
"She's taking the issues head on having these tough conversations, and I look forward to being a partner in her work to ensure the DCCC's leadership reflects the diversity of our caucus, our party and of our country."