ROCK ISLAND — Domestic battery charges have been dismissed against Eric Reyes, a Republican candidate for Rock Island County state's attorney.
The charges were dismissed Nov. 20, the same day Reyes was to go on trial by jury, when the alleged victim did not appear for court. A dismissal of nolle prosequi was entered by special prosecutor Charles Zalar over the objection of Reyes' attorney, Daniel Dalton.
Nolle prosequi means the defendant can be prosecuted again if new charges are filed and is not considered a full dismissal.
Zalar and Dalton could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Reyes, 40, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery with physical contact. Both are Class A criminal misdemeanors.
You have free articles remaining.
The two counts stem from allegations that on June 9, Reyes pushed a woman to the ground and caused injury to her elbow, according to court documents.
Reyes was ordered to pay bond of $1,000 and fitted with an electronic surveillance device. He was refunded $900 of the bond Nov. 20.
Formerly an assistant state's attorney, Reyes is now a criminal defense and immigration attorney with Reyes Law Group, 608 20th St., Rock Island.
He declared his candidacy for state's attorney Oct. 21 and will face Republican Attorney Kathleen Bailey in the March 17, 2020 primary election.