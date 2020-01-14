Chaos erupts at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

What is going on?

The dispute, dating back to November 2018, is over which people are rightful members of the Civil Rights Commission.

The argument began when outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch replaced three members, with Davenport City Council approval. When that became contentious, he replaced four more who agreed with the ousted three. The council approved them, too.

When four terms expired in November 2019, the mayor reappointed one and named three new appointees, all of whom were approved by the council. Some of the ousted members say Klipsch's actions were illegal and done as retribution against Latrice Lacey, commission director.

If a commissioner does not step down, no appointment can be made because there is no vacancy, Greenwalt said after the second meeting.

“This is going to have to go court,” she said. But “legal action is not ours to take,” she said. “It’s the city’s responsibility to prove we are not true commissioners.”

She feels the mayor’s actions were a “personal vendetta,” she said. “The mayor was against (Lacey) and to get to (her) they came through us.”