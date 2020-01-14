Chamber wants to increase reach to Moline businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis highlighted recent successes with the city such as the Thursday night summer concert series, Cabin Fever Pub Crawl and the Lighting of the Commons — events already in place before he took over the job last year, but he offered a few ideas for how to promote the city moving forward.

"My office isn't necessarily perfect. There's a lot more we can do," Manis said. "I still have a long way to go. There are still a lot of touch points ... we need to establish that relationship, that friendship, that trust to get (businesses) moving in the same direction that I've been working hard to keep everybody moving in the same direction.

"There is a lot of improvement I look forward to doing as I get better and more capable at this job," Manis said.

Liz Murray-Tallman, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Quad Cities Chamber, said the Chamber basically has two functions: to attract new businesses or investment to the region; and business retention and expansion.

"We work with existing businesses in a variety of ways to help them grow here in our region," Murray-Tallman said, noting the Chamber conducted 145 interviews with businesses last year.