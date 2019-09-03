WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Carbon Cliff considered amending the ordinance concerning amusements.
WHAT'S NEW: The board voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to adopt the ordinance concerning amusements that addressed the increase from five to 6, the number of gambling sites in the village. They also authorized Nick Gottwalt, director of community and administrative services, to execute the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency solid waste assistance grant application.
The board was also updated by Roger Perry of Christ Church in East Moline, which now owns the former United Methodist Church in Carbon Cliff, on its progress in converting the property into a community center. They have set a tentative date of Oct. 6 for an open house for the community to view the property. It will be available for residents to rent for reunions, receptions and like events.
President Bill Hintz also informed the board of progress on the 2019 street repairs, seal coating, and storm sewer construction project provided by Loren Rains of IMEG. The project is currently under budget.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village has received its tentative equalized assessed valuation from the county in the amount of $28,931,159; the figure includes any township equalization factors but is prior to exemptions. The village's net valuation (EAV minus exemption and any TIF deduction) is $24,935,059.
The village has also received a letter from the Insurance Services Office directed to the Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, East Lawn Water Association, Silvis Water Department, and QComm Till informing them the new Public Protection Classification is 4/4X and is a retrogression from the previous classification of 3/3X.