WHAT WE KNOW: As far back as December of 2017, the village has been under scrutiny by the state EPA for radium levels in its water supply. In November of that year, Jack Kusek of IMEG addressed the village board on needed updates and the neat for a radium treatment plant. At that time, Kusek indicated the work would be an extremely expensive undertaking that will take five to seven years to complete. Kusek also assured the village that residents are at very low risk.
WHAT HAPPENED: At Tuesday’s meeting, Kusek delivered a preliminary report of work to be accomplished that he urged the board to review, discuss, and get back to him with any questions. The report offered three options on how to reduce radium levels. Of the three, he recommended a reverse osmosis process. Kusek is assisting the village to secure funding, likely through a loan or bonding process with the USDA. He also complimented the village for the interim measures they have taken to address its water quality until a treatment plant can be implemented.
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT’S NEXT: Motions were approved setting board and committee meeting dates for 2020 and to equip a village truck with new headlights for proper lighting while snowplowing at a cost of $862.35. Also approved were motions amending Section 21 of the village code concerning cannabis and drug paraphernalia and Section 22 concerning possession of tobacco or alternative nicotine products by minors, and the village’s policy governing reimbursement of employee travel, meal, and lodging expenses.
-- CHRIS HICKS