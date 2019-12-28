Candidate Klobuchar: US 'needs a leader'

DAVENPORT -- Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., says she has the experience, the track record and the wit to take on Donald Trump.
Currently in her 12th year in the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar is seen as one of the top five candidates leading up to the Feb. 3 caucuses. She just completed a tour of all 99 Iowa counties earlier than planned, knowing Trump's looming impeachment trial in the Senate will likely keep her off the campaign trail.
In a meeting with Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board members on Saturday, Klobuchar made the case for why she's the best candidate in a field still filled with contenders.
In her first 100 days in office, she already has a list of 137 action items she'll tackle first. And she doesn't need Congress to get it done.
"There are things you can do immediately as a president without Congress, and they are all legal," Klobuchar said. "It is really important to jump-start things. People have lost trust in our government because of Donald Trump. You have to show you can take immediate action."
Among the things she'll get done is adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act, making one- and two-year colleges educations free, doubling Pell grants, funding childcare for working families, bring down pharmaceutical prices, immigration reform and she'll implement her signature infrastructure and climate change plans.
Klobuchar has a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that includes funding for expanded flood protection in vulnerable areas like the Quad-Cities.
Her climate change proposal would set the course for net zero emissions by 2050. In her first week in office, Klobuchar said she would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement exited by Trump in 2017. She also would bring back the Clean Power Plan, which set emission standards for states, and negotiate stronger emission standards.
"We need to win big and we need to take back the Senate if we really are serious about taking on climate change," she said. "Renewable electricity standard is one way to put a price on carbon."
Unlike Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Klobuchar does not support Medicare for All. She said a non-profit public option is what Americans need added to healthcare and she disagrees with the privatization of Medicaid in Iowa. She would be open to lowering the Medicare age to 50.
You have free articles remaining.
"You could add a couple million people back on healthcare just by stopping the sabotage this administration has done to the Affordable Care Act," she said. "You could get states to expand Medicaid.
"The Affordable Care Act is now 10 points more popular than the president of the United States. What we need to do is improve the (ACA) instead of blowing it up. How we improve it is with a public option."
She said other issues that need work are mental health and the "elephant in the room" — which is long-term care.
"It's the issue we should be dealing with instead of re-litigating the Affordable Care Act over and over again."
Following her meeting with the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, Klobuchar got in her large "Amy for America" green touring bus and headed to Ross' Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf, for a meet-and-greet with the public.
Arriving to a packed house, Klobuchar gave a rousing 45-minute speech filled with applause lines and a few shots at President Trump.
"You need a leader," Klobuchar said. "Trump got into office and he gloats. When things go wrong, he whines. We have a whiner in the White House. Donald Trump has been treating you like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos. We need to build a beautiful, blue wall around those Trump states and make Trump pay for it.
"Yes, a woman can beat Donald Trump," Klobuchar said. "Nancy Pelosi does it every day."
Supporters wearing green "Amy for America" stickers cheered and clapped.
Mike Ryan of Davenport, said he plans to caucus for Klobuchar.
"I watched (Klobuchar) during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings," Ryan said. "She has the leadership skills."