Candidate Klobuchar: US 'needs a leader'

Klobuchar has a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that includes funding for expanded flood protection in vulnerable areas like the Quad-Cities.

Her climate change proposal would set the course for net zero emissions by 2050. In her first week in office, Klobuchar said she would enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement exited by Trump in 2017. She also would bring back the Clean Power Plan, which set emission standards for states, and negotiate stronger emission standards.

"We need to win big and we need to take back the Senate if we really are serious about taking on climate change," she said. "Renewable electricity standard is one way to put a price on carbon."

Unlike Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Klobuchar does not support Medicare for All. She said a non-profit public option is what Americans need added to healthcare and she disagrees with the privatization of Medicaid in Iowa. She would be open to lowering the Medicare age to 50.

"You could add a couple million people back on healthcare just by stopping the sabotage this administration has done to the Affordable Care Act," she said. "You could get states to expand Medicaid.