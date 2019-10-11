U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California brings her presidential campaign to Davenport and Dubuque next week as she returns to the first-in-the-nation caucus state following the upcoming televised Democratic debate.
Harris will visit Davenport with a town hall-style event to be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rogalski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St. Ambrose University, Davenport, according to her campaign. She will be do another town hall at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Seven Hills Event Center, Dubuque.
Harris is one of a dozen Democrats who will participate in the live televised debate Tuesday in Ohio. Nineteen Democrats are still competing in the race to win the party’s nomination for a chance to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump in November 2020.
The California senator will make campaign stops in central Iowa ahead of the debate as well. She will be in Des Moines and Altoona this weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
The campaign asks those interested in attending the forums RSVP at mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/134826/.